UK vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson has launched a High Court case against US rival Shark over which company produces the vacuum cleaner with the greatest suction.

The UK manufacturer, which has a global revenue of £2.5bn, has taken aim at its US rival over what it says are misleading advertising claims.

The two have previously clashed in the US and now their legal battles have reached the UK with Dyson claiming that Shark has misled customers in its online and TV advertising about which companies' product is more powerful.

Dyson says that Shark's advertising claims that its cordless IF2 Cleaner has more suction then the Dyson V8 on extended run-time mode are misleading.

Dyson argues that the V8 is the more powerful vacuum cleaner on its highest power setting which it says is the industry standard for tests.

Shark hit back saying that tests on the lower power settings are a better measure of performance and more appropriate for cordless cleaners.

In the wake of Dyson's lawsuit the US company has withdrawn its adverts.

A spokesperson for Dyson said: “Occasionally Dyson takes action to protect ourselves against competitors’ misleading claims. We do not comment on specific cases.” Shark could not be reached for comment.

In November Dyson sued its former chief executive Max Conze alleging he had leaked company secrets and used company resources to research his own investment opportunities. Conze threatened to counter-sue and the case was settled out of court in December with Dyson reportedly paying out a multi-million pound settlement.