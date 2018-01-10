Downing Street calls bank chiefs in for latest Brexit meeting

Catherine Neilan, Jasper Jolly

The chief executives of some of the City's biggest banks have been called in for another high-level roundtable with the government tomorrow afternoon.

Around a dozen senior figures from firms including Goldman Sachs, Barclays and HSBC are expected to meet Theresa May, Philip Hammond and Brexit minister Robin Walker, although new City minister John Glen will not attend. Brexit secretary David Davis will also not be there, as he is scheduled for meetings in Munich.

Downing Street confirmed there would be "various CEOs" and "European chiefs of financial institutions who have a presence in the UK", but stressed it was part of the regular series of meetings with the business community to gauge views on Brexit.

A source at one of the firms told City A.M. they were hoping to use the meeting, news of which was first reported by Sky News, to impress the need for early clarity and certainty around the transition period upon the government.

This is the first of such meetings since sufficient progress was declared last month, meaning negotiators can now discuss transition before finally getting to trade, it is hoped, by March.