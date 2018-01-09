Alys Key

Deli and restaurant chain Carluccio's has announced that Mark Jones of Goals Soccer Centres is to become its new chief executive.

Having announced his intention to leave Goals in October, Jones will take over at the chain of Italian eateries "in due course".

He commented: "I am excited to be joining Carluccio's at this important time and look forward to working with the team to continue to develop the brand, ensuring a great experience for our customers.”

His hospitality experience includes holding the role of CEO at Pizza Hut UK, Yates Group, and Premium Bars and Restaurants.

Jones replaces Neil Wickers, who is standing down as CEO after three years to pursue other opportunities. The board thanked Wickers for his contribution, noting that his leadership began at a challenging time for the business. He has since improved efficiency and pushed forward with expansion plans.

The founder of Carluccio's, chef Antonio Carluccio, died last year.

All change in the finance departments

Carluccio's also announced today that Andrew Campbell will join the company as chief financial officer.

“Carluccio’s is an iconic brand with a strong heritage," he said. "I am thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to helping to build the business."

He left YO! Sushi last summer and was replaced by Edward Knighton.

Meanwhile another leisure group changed up its financial leadership today. Tasty, the listed owner of Dim T and Wildwood restaurants, announced this morning that it has accepted the resignation of finance director Timothy Cundy.

The group, which has issued a series of gloomy trading updates over the past year, said this morning it expects the restaurant sector to deteriorate further in 2018. Shares fell 3.2 per cent today to 30p, compared to almost 140p this time last year.