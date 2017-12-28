Thursday 28 December 2017 3:13pm

UK house prices: 10 Locations where property values have risen most in 2017

 
Lynsey Barber
Property prices look better than the weather in Clevedon, Somerset

A seaside town in Somerset is the biggest winner from rising property prices this year, growing more than 10 per cent since January, new research reveals.

Homes in Cleveland grew in value by 11.6 per cent, more than any other place in Britain and ahead of the 3.5 per cent average growth across the country - the equivalent of £9,652 each year, or £28 a day.

Close behind, according to the latest figures from Zoopla, was Ashbourne in Derbyshire, where homes were 11.59 per cent pricier than in January, while Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire was a close third.

Kingston Upon Thames was the only London borough to feature in the top ten, where property prices grew by 10.95 per cent and making the average home worth £742,775, the priciest location on the list.

In total, it's calculated that the total value of the country's property market grew by £280bn in 2017, making it worth £8.29 trillion.

"2017 has been an unpredictable and varied year for the British property market, with continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the triggering of Article 50 in March and a hard-fought general election in June," said Zoopla spokesperson Lawrence Hall.

"However, the value of housing has proved its resilience in the face of political ambiguity, finishing the year with a solid 3.5% rise - though down year-on-year from the 7.25% growth rate seen in 2016."

Location Rise in value 2017 Average value
Celvedon, North Somerset 11.6% £334,245
Ashbourne, Derbyshire 11.59% £354,815
Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire 11.38% £299,543
Whitstable, Kent 11.17% £386,051
Ilkley, West Yorkshire 11.09% £404,994
Kingston-upon-Thames 10.95% £742,775
Market Drayton, Shropshire 10.2% £257,270
Belper, Derbyshire 10.04% £252,080
Sudbury,Suffolk 9.83% £327,835
Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire 9.79% £390,384
