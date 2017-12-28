Lynsey Barber

A seaside town in Somerset is the biggest winner from rising property prices this year, growing more than 10 per cent since January, new research reveals.

Homes in Cleveland grew in value by 11.6 per cent, more than any other place in Britain and ahead of the 3.5 per cent average growth across the country - the equivalent of £9,652 each year, or £28 a day.

Close behind, according to the latest figures from Zoopla, was Ashbourne in Derbyshire, where homes were 11.59 per cent pricier than in January, while Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire was a close third.

Kingston Upon Thames was the only London borough to feature in the top ten, where property prices grew by 10.95 per cent and making the average home worth £742,775, the priciest location on the list.

In total, it's calculated that the total value of the country's property market grew by £280bn in 2017, making it worth £8.29 trillion.

"2017 has been an unpredictable and varied year for the British property market, with continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the triggering of Article 50 in March and a hard-fought general election in June," said Zoopla spokesperson Lawrence Hall.

"However, the value of housing has proved its resilience in the face of political ambiguity, finishing the year with a solid 3.5% rise - though down year-on-year from the 7.25% growth rate seen in 2016."