Caitlin Morrison

Hundreds of people were left stranded at London Stansted overnight due to travel chaos brought on by snow yesterday.

The airport was forced to close a runway at one point after heavy snowfall, and although it soon reopened, flight delays and cancellations continued throughout the rest of Wednesday.

One passenger stranded on his way to Cork told the BBC: "There were these flights getting cancelled, people coming back in, people that were supposed to go all over Europe, but the thing with it was that we were given no information.

"We were all just stuck there in the departure lounge, hundreds of people all crammed in and having absolutely no information whatsoever, and no one from any of the airlines there either."

A Stansted spokesperson said: “A number of passengers who were due to travel on Wednesday but had their flights cancelled and were not able to return home or be provided with hotel accommodation by their airline remained in the terminal overnight. Support and welfare was provided to these passengers by the airport including sleeping beds and blankets, food and drink plus additional help for elderly passengers or those with young children.

“Flights are operating as scheduled today but passengers are still advised to check the status of their flight with their airline and allow plenty of time for the journey to the airport.”

Good Morning and Welcome to London Stansted Airport! Please let us know if you require any assistance with your journey today - We're here to help. ✈ pic.twitter.com/auz569ymlb — Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) December 28, 2017



Meanwhile, the Met Office warned of icy patches "expected to develop on Wednesday night and Thursday morning on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall washing off treatment".

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible, the Met Office said.