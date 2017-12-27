Lynsey Barber

New year, new job?

If your eyeing up a new gig for 2018, you're not alone. More than half (55 per cent) of the UK workforce are doing just that, research from recruiter Hays reveals.

And the good news is that an even greater proportion doing the hiring (71 per cent) are on the look out.

“Looking for a new job always features highly amongst new year resolutions, but to keep those resolutions alive candidates need to understand how much demand there is for their skills and how likely they will be to secure another role. This will ensure it doesn’t just stay a pipe dream and can become a reality," said the recruiter's managing director in the UK and Ireland Nigel Heap.

So what is it that employers are after? Digital technology, finance and construction expertise, it seems.

"We’re seeing continued investment in these areas across the UK. High on employers’ wish lists is candidates with experience in these areas, a willingness to work hard and the ability get some great results," Heap added.

Here's their top 10 jobs for 2018.

1 IT security architects 2 Data analysts 3 Risk analysts 4 Part-qualified accountants 5 Civil engineers 6 Payroll team leaders 7 Java developers 8 Safety case engineers 9 Building surveyors 10 Project managers

No need to panic if you're matching your CV to that list and coming up with no match - it does vary according to location and industry, with plenty of good opportunities for professionals.

"If you’re looking for a new challenge in 2018, now is a crucial time to evaluate where you want to take your career, reflect on how your skills could benefit an employer and find out where your next role could be by looking at what jobs are available," advises Heap.