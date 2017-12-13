Courtney Goldsmith

The new, billion-dollar US embassy at Nine Elms in Wandsworth is set to open next month.

US ambassador Woody Johnson made the announcement today on Twitter, saying: "We look forward to moving to our new embassy on Nine Elms... On the 16th of January our new embassy is open for business."

Big news - today I can announce that our new American Embassy in London will be open to the public from 16th January 2018! #33NineElmsLane pic.twitter.com/T8R65B4FU4 — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) December 13, 2017

Read more: The Little White House in Mayfair's US embassy quarter is up for sale

The US first purchased the site overlooking the Thames from the south bank in 2008 with the aim to produce a "modern, safe and energy efficient embassy for the 21st century", and it was funded through the sale of other US government properties in London.

It had looked at renovating its current building on Grosvenor Square, but in the end decided that constructing a new facility was the best way to meet its goals.

Philadelphia-based architects Kieran Timberlake designed the building, which is under the care of the Overseas Building Operations. They produced a carbon negative glass building with a self-sufficient water system and optimised lighting.

At the groundbreaking, US ambassador Matthew Barzun said “We are proud to be putting down roots in Nine Elms. And we’re proud to provide an anchor for more businesses and jobs, bringing thousands of new neighbours to fuel economic revitalisation here.”

Read more: Live next door to a £620m chunk of America