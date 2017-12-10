David Davis tries to explain those non-existent Brexit impact assessments

Lynsey Barber

The man in charge of Britain's Brexit negotiations has attempted to explain the government's lack of detailed assessment on the impact of leaving the EU after being accused of misleading parliament over the matter.

Brexit secretary David Davis has insisted that analysis of each sector does not amount to a forecast of how much each industry stands to lose in different scenarios, speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.

Some 850 pages of analysis of nearly 50 sectors that includes data such as the size of each, number of people employed and how reliant each is on the EU market has been done, he said.

"Using the word impact doesn't make an impact assessment," he said. "Let me be clear, the impact assessment's got a proper meaning, almost in the law, certainly in the civil service, and the better regulation task force has got a guideline on it."

Last week, Davis told MPs that no impact assessments existed. "I've used sector analysis 999 times out of 1,000," he said responding to criticism that he had previously said detailed impact assessments did exist.

"There's a distinction," he added.

Davis also revealed there would be no payment of the so-called divorce bill - estimated at as much as £39m - if no final deal was agreed, diverging with previously stated views of the chancellor Philip Hammond.

However, the likelihood of a no deal situation had dropped "dramatically" after a last-minute agreement was struck on Friday that was needed to move on to the next phase of talks and agreed no hard border would exist in Ireland. He added that the agreement was not legally binding but a "statement of intent".

Davis also said that the UK was on its way to a "Canada, plus, plus, plus" deal, based on a trade deal done last year, but more "bespoke" for the UK.

And he said that regulatory alignment with the EU, also agreed on Friday, did not necessarily mean that the UK would have to adopt EU regulation, only that the end result would be the same and could be reached with different methods.