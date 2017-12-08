Melissa York

If you’re running out space in your socks drawer, there’s sure to be plenty of space for your unmentionables in the home of Serena Rees, the co-founder of luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur.

Cumberland Terrace, Regent’s Park, £13.95m

The neoclassical, five bedroom house was designed by John Nash, famed for his work on Buckingham Palace and the Royal Pavilion. Sitting on one of the most expensive roads in the capital, Cumberland Terrace, it’s part of an exclusive cluster of streets on the edge of Regent’s Park that attract a distinguished clientele.

“Tom Ford has bought in Regent’s Park recently, and I was the person who sold Damien Hirst his house in the Park,” says selling agent Tim Macpherson from estate agent Carter Jonas. “It’s really grown in stature and has become much more popular.”

Unlike the majority of the capital, Cumberland Terrace – along with neighbouring Chester Terrace, Cambridge Terrace and Hanover Terrace – tend to be populated with houses rather than flats, largely due to the difficulties that come with converting its historic buildings. According to Macpherson, the average house tends to go for around £3,000psqft.

This one carries a Grade I heritage listing, but that hasn’t stopped Rees from undergoing a top to bottom refurbishment to turn the terraced house into a modern family home.

In addition to its five bedrooms and five living rooms, there are balconies from which to admire triple aspect views over the park and the surrounding terraces and all-important off-street parking on a private road. One of the basement vaults has also been converted into a two room, temperature-controlled wine cellar. The lower ground floor also has a self-contained studio flat with its own private entrance – perfect for live-in staff or an au pair.

The leasehold house has also garnered international interest, attracting a Monaco-based family, a Russian gentleman as well as an English couple in recent weeks.

