Catherine Neilan

Chancellor Philip Hammond has confirmed the date of the next Spring statement - but insisted it's not a major fiscal event like the Budget.

The next date for your diaries is 13 March, he told the Treasury Select Committee this afternoon.

But Hammond said it would be used to respond to the latest OBR forecasts and set out some long-term thinking, ahead of the autumn Budget, rather than unveil any major new policy announcements.

He said the reason for cutting back the number of "fiscal events" was to make it easier for MPs to scrutinise policies, as well as making life easier for businesses.

Hammond also spent much time going through the current state of Brexit talks, confirming that cabinet has not yet had "specific" discussions of what the "end state" would look like. Those conversations won't start until trade talks begin, he added.

Hammond also suggested the UK may still pay a exit bill even if there is no trade deal, for the sake of the country's international credibility.

“I find it inconceivable that we would walk away from obligations that we recognise as an obligation," he told the committee.

He admitted that a “less favourable” Brexit deal - in other words, a no deal - would dwarf the cost of what the government is expecting to pay when it leaves. That figure is currently expected to be around £50bn.

This chimes with what government sources have previously told City AM - that the divorce bill is less a matter of pure finances and more a negotiating tactic being used to secure favourable terms for future trade.

