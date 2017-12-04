Catherine Neilan

Sterling is rallying on the back of reports that a deal could be agreed during today's critical lunch meeting, after a breakthrough appeared to be made on the matter of the Irish border.

The pound rose 0.3 per cent against the dollar to $1.3519 on hopes that the European Union will give the thumbs up to agreeing sufficient progress has been made during the European Council meeting next week.

Theresa May and Brexit secretary David Davis are travelling to Brussels for a lunch, due to start at 12:20pm UK time, with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier. She will meet with European Council president Donald Tusk this afternoon.

Ahead of travelling to the continent, Davis this morning said he was optimistic a deal could be agreed today.

"We’ve put seven months of work, both sides, into getting to this point and we are hoping that Mr Juncker today will give us sufficient progress so that we can move on to the trade talks," he said. "The decision, of course, won’t be taken until 15 December but that’s what we are hoping for, because trade talks are of enormous importance to the United Kingdom and to Europe."

The Prime Minister's spokesman was rather more cautious, describing today as "an important staging post on the road to the crucial December council".

It is thought May will make an offer on the divorce bill, while citizens' rights is broadly agreed on both sides. On the question of the Irish border, reports suggest that the EU and UK have put together a draft agreement that could potentially break the deadlock on Brexit talks.

Green MEP Philippe Lamberts says they have been shown a 15 page joint statement in which the UK will commit to "regulatory alignment" between the Republic and Northern Ireland, regardless of the outcome of negotiations. That would mean Northern Ireland remaining in the single market and customs union, and avoiding the need for a hard border.

However, when asked about this the spokesman declined to comment, saying: "The PM has been clear that the UK is leaving the EU as a whole, and the territorial and economic integrity of the United Kingdom will be protected."