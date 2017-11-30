Thursday 30 November 2017 10:35am

Trump attacks May for speaking out against his Britain First re-tweet

 
Helen Cahill
Leaders Meet For NATO Summit
Trump is getting some serious side-eye from the UK right now (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump has hit out at Theresa May after she said it was wrong of him to re-tweet the far-right group Britain First.

In a tweet, the US President said May should focus on the "destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism" within the UK rather than his activities on Twitter.

Trump triggered a diplomatic incident yesterday after he re-tweeted a video from Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of Britain First, who has been charged with "threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour" for speeches made at a rally in Belfast.

There are growing calls from UK politicians for his state visit to be cancelled, but the government has said the relationship with the US is "vital".

Speaking in the House of Commons today, Amber Rudd said: "We have been clear, President Donald Trump was wrong to re-tweet videos posted by far-right group Britain First.

"When we look at the wider picture, the relationship between the UK and America, then I know how valuable the friendship is between our two nations. And as Home Secretary, I can tell the House that the importance of the relationship between our countries, the unparalleled sharing of intelligence between our countries is vital. It has undoubtedly saved British lives, that is the bigger picture here and I would urge people to remember that."

Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrat, described Trump's most recent intervention as an "insult" and said the visit must be ditched.

"She must end humiliating dependence of Brexit Britain on goodwill of evil racist," he tweeted.

Today, London mayor Sadiq Khan also spoke out about the tweets, saying: "Many Brits who love America and Americans will see this as a betrayal of the special relationship between our two countries. It beggars belief that the President of our closest ally doesn't see that his support of this extremist group actively undermines the values of tolerance and diversity that makes Britain so great."

He said the incident showed it was clear that Trump should not be welcomed on a state visit to the UK.

