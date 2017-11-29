Lucy White

Cineworld's shares have taken a huge knock this morning, as investors were spooked by the prospect of a new rights issue.

The cinema operator confirmed that it was in “advanced discussions” to acquire US rival Regal, and that it would fund the potential deal through a mixture of debt and equity generated from a new rights issue.

Shares dropped more than 14 per cent in early trading as existing investors seemed less than convinced, even though Cineworld's largest shareholder said it would fully support the rights issue. But analysts, on the other hand, were generally positive.