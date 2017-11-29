Lynsey Barber

Apple is scrambling to issue a fix to a major security flaw which has come to light overnight that could leave Mac users vulnerable.

Anyone can gain access to a computer running MacOS High Sierra, the most up to date version of the Mac operating system, by typing in root when prompted for a username and then leaving the password blank, followed by clicking unlock twice.

By doing so, the "hacker" can gain access to anything that has previously been securely protected on the device, Root access on a computer gives privileged access on a machine.

Apple issued a statement saying that it is "working on a software update to address the issue".

It also issued guidance for mac users running High Sierra, advising them to set s password for the root user.

It's an embarrassing bug to turn up for Apple due to its sheer simplicity, and a rare and very public misstep for the tech giant. One former Apple engineer called it "a Galaxy Note 7 moment", referring to Samsung's major battery fail last year.