The rise and rise of bitcoin continues as the cryptocurrency smashed past the $9,000 mark on Sunday.
Hacks, the tightening of regulation and the pausing of a potential split have failed to dent the stellar performance of bitcoin over the past several months.
It hit a fresh record high of $9,043, according to CoinDesk, a rise of three per cent or $279,
The cryptocurrency has notched up consecutive records, rising 836 per cent since the start of the year.
A $30m hack of a bitcoin exchange last week briefly sent the notoriously volatile currency plunging, but it soon recovered. Similar wobbles were seen after China banned initial coin offerings and after a proposed bitcoin fork failed to materialise without full support from the bitcoin community.
Several analysts are predicting that it will break the £10,000 barrier this year.