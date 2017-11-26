Sunday 26 November 2017 2:57pm

Bitcoin's just smashed past $9,000 - another new record

 
Lynsey Barber
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta - Morning Ascent - October 8, 2005
$10,000 here we come? (Source: Getty)

The rise and rise of bitcoin continues as the cryptocurrency smashed past the $9,000 mark on Sunday.

Hacks, the tightening of regulation and the pausing of a potential split have failed to dent the stellar performance of bitcoin over the past several months.

It hit a fresh record high of $9,043, according to CoinDesk, a rise of three per cent or $279,

The cryptocurrency has notched up consecutive records, rising 836 per cent since the start of the year.

A $30m hack of a bitcoin exchange last week briefly sent the notoriously volatile currency plunging, but it soon recovered. Similar wobbles were seen after China banned initial coin offerings and after a proposed bitcoin fork failed to materialise without full support from the bitcoin community.

Several analysts are predicting that it will break the £10,000 barrier this year.

