The new homes going on sale in London this weekend

Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Westgate House, Ealing

From £299,000

New homes are being added to this development in west London due to high demand. Developer Galliard Homes will apply next month to build two more floors on top of its building on Hangar Lane, a “growth zone” in Ealing. This would up the number of two bedroom apartments from 30 to 42, starting from £479,000.

Call 020 7620 1500 or visit galliardhomes.com/westgate-house

​

​Highgate Court, Highgate

From £730,000

The second collection of homes are going on sale tomorrow (Saturday 25 November) at this north London developement by Bellway Homes. Sitting opposite Highgate Wood, the 26 two and three bedroom apartments, with one penthouse, are part of Rossetti Court, which is a short walk away from Highgate Village and the Tube station, with commuting times into Bank of 22mins and into King’s Cross in under 15mins. The homes are finished and ready to move into.

Call 0333 577 6210 or visit bellway.co.uk

Knights Wood, Waltham Abbey

From £125,125 for 35 per cent share of a two bed

Part-buy, part-rent a starter home or family house in a commuter town in north London. Housing association L&Q is offering 25 new two and three bedroom houses via the Shared Ownership scheme in Waltham Cross this weekend, where house prices have risen by 30 per cent in the last three years, according to Rightmove. Liverpool Street is a 28min commut from the railway station of the same name and Oxford Circus is 30mins away. There will also be an onsite nursery and pre-school when the homes are completed.

Visit lqpricedin.co.uk/knightswood

​

​Leon House, Croydon

From £330,000

New homes in East Croydon go on sale today, some available to purchase via Help to Buy London under the £600,000 price cap. These buildings, examples of 1960s Brutalist architecture built in the same era as the Barbican, comprise 263 one and two bedroom apartments in Croydon, neighbouring the Restaurant Quarter and the new Westfield Shopping Centre. There’s also a ground floor co-working space, a communal Sky Garden and a private dining facility with in-house catering.

Call Countrywide RDS on 0208 686 9434

Lovell House, Uxbridge

From £214,995

First time buyers and prospective landlords are invited to an open day for these studio and one bedroom flats on the end of the Metropolitan Line. Brunel University is nearby, as well as several multinational companies. Howarth Homes is selling 31 apartments over four floors situated on the High Street. Uxbridge station is a short walk away, with a 58min journey into Liverpool Street and a 43min commute into Bond Street. Solicitors will be on hand at the event to exchange contracts for a £2,000 deposit on the day.

Call 01895 232900 to find out more