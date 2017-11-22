views
Wednesday 22 November 2017 8:11am

Schroders Talk
What is City Talk? Info Info. Latest

What’s less eco-friendly – mining coal or mining bitcoins?

 
Kevin Murphy
Follow Kevin
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2015 International CES
Source: Getty

Say what you like about bitcoin it is rarely dull. Not only – in the space of just eight days – has the value of a single bitcoin seen its ‘value’ fall more than 20% from $7,549 to $5,857 and then bounce almost all the way back up again to $7,499 (at least at the time of writing), it now appears the cryptocurrency is helping to destroy the planet.

Bitcoin may be a so-called virtual currency but the mechanism by which new bitcoins are created or ‘mined’ has some very tangible implications indeed.

In theory, anybody with internet access and the right software can mine bitcoins – a process whereby transaction records are added to the cryptocurrency’s public ledger of past transactions or ‘blockchain’.

Miners all around the world are competing with each other to create the next bitcoin by compiling recent transactions into ‘blocks’ and then solving a very difficult puzzle known as the ‘proof of work problem’.

- GET A WEEKLY ROUND UP OF THE BEST VALUE PERSPECTIVE POSTS

Whoever manages to do that first is rewarded with the fees associated with the processed transactions in the latest block and a fixed amount of bitcoins. Then the whole process starts all over again.

As the price of the cryptocurrency forges ever higher, the more people are encouraged to start mining bitcoins – and the less worried they are about the costs involved in doing so.

We are continually fascinated by unintended consequences we see in life – one of the latest of which is that the global bitcoin mining network now consumes a truly staggering amount of electricity.

If bitcoin were a country, its energy consumption would be 66th in the world

According to the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index that features on the Digiconomist blog, if bitcoin were a country, its estimated energy consumption of almost 28 terawatt hours of electricity per year would, again at the time of writing, place it 66th in the world – between Bahrain and the Slovak Republic and, in the last week alone, having overtaken Nigeria and Ireland.

And since bitcoins are used for a relatively small number of transactions – an estimated 300,000 or so per day – the per-transaction energy figure is even more mind-boggling.

Admittedly, this is not a perfect analogy, but the average 215 kilowatt hours consumed for every single bitcoin transaction would be enough to meet the power needs of the average US household for an entire week.

And maybe if the world’s bitcoin production were powered by renewable energy resources, this level of energy consumption would be fine – but that simply is not the case.

To take just one example, again courtesy of the Digiconomist blog, there is a coal-powered bitcoin mine operating out of Mongolia that is responsible for between 8,000 and 13,000 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide for every single bitcoin it mines – the same amount as the average car produces by driving 10,000 miles.

Notwithstanding our views on the ever-more incredible value being accorded to bitcoin and some of the other cryptocurrencies – which we have expressed in articles such as Echo of the dotcom boom – it is hard to deny the underlying blockchain technology has some striking possibilities.

Presumably, though, boosting global warming was not meant to be one of them.

  • Kevin Murphy is an author on The Value Perspective, a blog about value investing. It is a long-term investing approach which focuses on exploiting swings in stock market sentiment, targeting companies which are valued at less than their true worth and waiting for a correction.

Important Information: The views and opinions contained herein are those of Kevin Murphy and may not necessarily represent views expressed or reflected in other Schroders communications, strategies or funds. The sectors and securities shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be considered a recommendation to buy or sell. This material is intended to be for information purposes only and is not intended as promotional material in any respect. The material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. The material is not intended to provide and should not be relied on for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amounts originally invested. All investments involve risks including the risk of possible loss of principal. Information herein is believed to be reliable but Schroders does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. The opinions in this document include some forecasted views. We believe we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know. However, there is no guarantee than any forecasts or opinions will be realised. These views and opinions may change. Issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited, 31 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QA. Registration No. 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Article posted by Schroders Talk
Tags

Related articles

If bitcoin isn’t a bubble, it’s a spookily good impression
Andrew Williams
Andrew Williams | Schroders

Solar, bitcoin, tech, Tesla and tea: seven important investment charts
Philip Haddon
Philip Haddon | Schroders

Bitcoin: mouth-watering prospect or eye-watering valuation?
Andrew Williams
Andrew Williams | Schroders