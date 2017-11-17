Friday 17 November 2017 12:12am

Meet the fifty fastest growing tech firms in the UK: Deliveroo, Bloom & Wild and MoveGB top Deloitte Fast 50

 
Lynsey Barber
Deliveroo has eclipsed other fast growing firms (Source: Getty)

Deliveroo has been crowned the fastest growing tech company in the UK, notching up the biggest upward trajectory of any top tech business in the last two decades.

The food delivery startup has topped Deloitte's annual Fast 50 list of the fastest growing technology firm, now in its 20th year, recording an unprecedented growth rate of 107,117 per cent over the past four years.

“The achievements of this year’s winner are truly remarkable: Deliveroo is now the fastest-growing technology company in the history of the competition," said lead partner for the Fast 50 programme David Cobb.

"Their relentless growth has justifiably added them to the exclusive list of UK ‘unicorns’. Everyone wants a slice of the online takeaway business, but very few have found success in the same way that Deliveroo has.”

In second place was another delivery startup, but swapping food for flowers. Bloom & Wild notched up impressive growth of 13,818 per cent. And MoveGB, which offers users access to thousands of fitness classes at different places via a single membership, made it into the top three, growing at a rate of 6,053 per cent.

“The evolution of the UK Technology Fast 50 over the past 20 years demonstrates that there is no single secret formula for success," said Cobb.

“Yet, while much has changed over two decades, many of the characteristics that makes a Fast 50 winner remain. Winners tend to be those that have spotted, and capitalised on, market opportunities for tech-enabled growth in new and existing sectors. And when looking across all of the 662 unique winners over the last twenty years, it is easy to see that having a great product or service, knowing your customer and employing excellent staff are the common ingredients to help ensure fast-pace growth.”

A survey of nearly 150 of Fast 50 entrants found 60 per cent of the chief executives had founded a company prior to their current endeavour or been part of a founding team.

Other top performers were Smarkets, the fastest growing fintech at a rate of 5,390 per cent, and fourth overall along with Brainlabs, which grew 1,913 per cent. It was the highest ranked firm in the media and entertainment sector and tenth overall.

Meet the fastest growing firms according to the Deloitte Fast 50:

Ranking

Company

Growth

Region

Sector

1

Deliveroo

107,117%

London

Internet

2

Bloom & Wild

13,818%

London

Internet

3

MoveGB

6,053%

South West

Internet

4

Smarkets

5,390%

London

Fintech

5

Stratajet

3,634%

London

Internet

6

Paddle

3,239%

London

Software

7

Receipt Bank

2,947%

London

Fintech

8

GoCardless Ltd

2,097%

London

Fintech

9

Coull

1,915%

South West

Media & Entertainment

10

Brainlabs

1,913%

London

Media & Entertainment

11

Outplay Entertainment

1,904%

Scotland

Media & Entertainment

12

LoopMe

1,825%

London

Software

13

VIRTUS Data Centres

1,729%

London

Software

14

Optal

1,714%

London

Fintech

15

Kantox

1,688%

London

Fintech

16

mobstuff

1,635%

London

Media & Entertainment

17

Duco

1,590%

London

Fintech

18

In Touch Networks

1,572%

North West

Internet

19

WDX

1,563%

London

Fintech

20

Volta Data Centres

1,562%

London

Software

21

PM Connect Ltd

1,319%

Midlands

Media & Entertainment

22

CyanConnode

1,221%

Cambridgeshire and East

Telecommunications

23

Ieso Digital Health

1,175%

Cambridgeshire and East

Healthcare & Life Sciences

24

Yieldify

1,144%

London

Media & Entertainment

25

BigChange

1,095%

North East

Software

26

Poq

1,015%

London

Software

27

Exsel Group

959%

Scotland

Software

28

Realeyes

932%

London

Software

29

Funding Circle

853%

London

Fintech

30

Reddico

851%

South East

Internet

31

Fonix

785%

London

Fintech

32

StarLeaf

782%

London

Software

33

Kymab Ltd

763%

South East

Healthcare & Life Sciences

34

Victor

716%

London

Internet

35

Blis Media

702%

London

Media & Entertainment

36

Featurespace

677%

Cambridgeshire and East

Software

37

Mighty Social

651%

London

Media & Entertainment

38

Farfetch

649%

London

Internet

39

WorldRemit

642%

London

Fintech

40

Nervecentre Software

636%

South East

Software

41

Black Swan Data

597%

London

Software

42

BlueGlass

561%

London

Media & Entertainment

43

BookingBug

554%

London

Software

44

Peppermint Technology

552%

Midlands

Software

45

Ebury Partners Ltd

548%

London

Fintech

46

SIPHON

539%

South West

Telecommunications

47

Cloud Technology Solutions

510%

North West

Software

48

AccessPay

497%

North West

Fintech

49

Arcus Global

491%

Cambridgeshire and East

Software

50

Seedrs Ltd

481%

London

Fintech
