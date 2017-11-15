Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on services in and out of London Liverpool Street rail station this afternoon due to a signalling issue.

A problem at Liverpool Street means that trains to and from the station are disrupted, National Rail said. Trains will be cancelled or delayed until 14:15.

The disruption is affecting Greater Anglia, London Overground, Stansted Express and TfL Rail services.

National Rail said Greater Anglia customers' tickets will be accepted on C2C and London Underground services on any reasonable route.

Overground passengers may use their tickets on London buses.