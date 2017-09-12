Courtney Goldsmith

The Shard, one of London's most iconic skyscrapers, today confirmed office lettings totaling 39,967 square feet.

Outsourcing services firm Mitie Group will become the 31st business to move into the 310-metre-high Shard in the first quarter of 2018. The company has agreed a 15-year lease to take the entirety of level 12, which is 29,824 square feet, as it brings in 250 employees from three separate locations.

The space in the Shard will also give Mitie the opportunity to showcase its connected workspace vision to demonstrate to customers whose workspaces it can help transform.

In addition, existing tenant Foresight is expanding its office space again by over a third, taking a further 10,143 square feet of office space on level 18 of the tower, in line with its existing lease.

Foresight, the infrastructure and private equity investment manger, moved into the Shard in 2014 as one of its first tenants.

Michael Baker, chief executive of Real Estate Management (REM), the asset manager of The Shard, said: “Mitie will move into the last full office floorplate in the building and we are pleased to welcome our first facilities management company to the vertical city.

"The Shard has attracted a diverse array of occupiers and each business is a leader within its respective industry, but they share the common goals of attracting the best talent and providing employees with an inspiring space to promote wellness and boost productivity."

