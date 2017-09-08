City A.M.

City A.M. co-founder Lawson Muncaster abseiled down London's Leadenhall Building - more affectionately known as the Cheesegrater - this morning, in aid of The Lord Mayor's Appeal.

For the third year in a row, Muncaster plunged over the edge of a tall City of London building to raise money for The Lord Mayor's Appeal, alongside City A.M.'s partner charity Maggie's Centres and children's charity The Truants.

He joined City of London Lord Mayor Dr Andrew Parnley at the top of the Cheesegrater in wet September conditions to complete a 225m descent.

​At 737 feet, the Cheesegrater is the tallest building in the City of London.

This is the third time City A.M. have joined the Lord Mayor on the fundraising abseil.

Watch Lawson complete the abseil below.

You can help support The Lord Mayor's Appeal here - with your donations, Lawson might even contemplate doing it again for a fourth time...