One of Brevan Howard’s top London fund chiefs resigned last week, City A.M. has learned.

Rajesh Amin has quit his position as head of investment at the Brevan Howard Liquid Portfolio Strategies Fund.

Bin Ren, who worked alongside Amin at Brevan, will step up as his replacement. In 2015, the pair moved from Decura, a hedge fund originally launched by top traders from Goldman Sachs.

The departure comes as it was revealed last week that Brevan Howard’s chief operating officer had resigned and the hedge fund was considering headcount reductions at a number of its international offices.

Yesterday, Michael Lublinsky, a top trader from Brevan's US office left the firm to head up a key role at Barclays investment banking arm.

It is understood Amin has not moved to another firm and is currently on gardening leave.

Brevan Howard declined to comment.

