Are you at peak boring? Here's the age at which Britons are the most dull

Are you at your most boring? It turns out it's not those who are latest in life who are the dullest. Nor is it those in middle age. According to new figures, Britons are at their dullest aged just 37.

The figures, by Airbnb Experiences, found women reach their least adventurous aged 35, while men achieve this dubious goal at 39, as responsibilities including children and careers, pile up.

Meanwhile, some 15 per cent said they have become more boring since meeting their partners, while 20 per cent said they've become less interesting since they had kids.

Those living in the capital become dullest soonest: Londoners reach "peak boring" aged 32. Meanwhile, those living in Wales are still interesting until the grand old age of 41.

How do we measure boringness? According to Airbnb, it's to do with adventurous activities like staying out on a school night, trying out a new hobby and visiting a friend unannounced (adventurous or rude? You decide).

Are you boring? Here's the checklist Those in their 30s are less likely to... Stay out until the wee hours on a school night

Try a new hobby

Go out of the way to make new friends

Book a spontaneous holiday

Learn a new skill

Visit a friend unannounced

Change jobs

Go on a spontaneous shopping trip

Ask someone out

Try out a new sport

Just 16 per cent of those in their 30s said they would be willing to try an activity such as sky-diving or bungee-jumping, while only 11 per cent would accept a dare.

Meanwhile, those in their 50s are 22 per cent more likely to book a spontaneous holiday than those in their 30s.

That said, this so-called sense of adventure could have something to do with all that spare cash baby boomers have lying around - but who are we to judge?

