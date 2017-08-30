Catherine Neilan

Battersea Power Station has finished painting its iconic chimneys ahead of schedule.

The four chimneys are now "visually identical", having been painstakingly dismantled, rebuilt and painted to restore them to their former glory. The chimneys were one of the key priorities for the Malaysian shareholders of the Battersea Power Station project.

"The shareholders take their custodial duties of preserving and maintaining these renowned landmarks for future generations to come very seriously," the firm said.

The work was carried out after "detailed surveys, very close consultation and engagement" with Historic England and the London Borough of Wandsworth.

Cllr Ravi Govindia, leader of Wandsworth Council, said: "An exciting new skyline is developing at Battersea but it is fantastic to see our old friends, the Power Station chimneys, restored to their former glory: a proud landmark for Wandsworth and for London.

"Rebuilding the chimneys as exact replicas was a key condition of the overall planning application so it's great the pledge has already come good, ahead of schedule."

Battersea Power Station is owned by a consortium of Malaysian investors comprising Sime Darby, S P Setia and the Employees’ Provident Fund. Management of the development is being undertaken by the British firm Battersea Power Station Development Company.

Read more: Planning chief: Battersea housing quota risked "serious challenges"