The cost of the London Overground Gospel Oak to Barking electrification project has climbed to £171.9m, after delays due to incorrect design and late delivery of materials.

In papers for a meeting of Transport for London's (TfL) programmes and investment committee at the end of June, the transport body warns the final cost for the project is now "likely to be in considerable excess" of the original £130m budget.

And today, Network Rail told City A.M. the revised cost of the project is now £171.9m, saying the original budget had been £133.2m.

A spokesperson said: "The additional funding is being met through efficiencies across Network Rail's project portfolio."

TfL has said it is committed to a fixed sum of £25m "irrespective of the eventual cost of the project", and the final cost will be a matter for the Department for Transport (DfT) and Network Rail.

It will though, be receiving compensation for the loss of fare revenue and consequent direct costs of delays, such as replacement bus services. These are estimated to be between £3m and £10m depending on the final programme of works agreed.

Network Rail said its revised figure for the upgrade included compensation to TfL and freight for cancellation of services.

A DfT spokesperson said:

Our upgrade programme will double the space for passengers on the Gospel Oak to Barking line, with new four-carriage trains replacing the existing two-carriage services, as well as improving local air quality. We expect the project to be completed early next year and the cost will be covered from within existing budgets.

Work on the upgrade began in June last year, with TfL originally planning for electrification of the line to finish by the end of this June, but it was revealed in February that work had not been finished in time, with more closures needed.

Last month, Network Rail said the works will now be completed by January 2018, with two longer closures proposed for Sunday 17 September to Sunday 22 October, and Monday 27 November to Sunday 14 January.

Delays cropped up on the project after a number of the structures carrying the overhead lines were incorrectly designed and couldn't be installed at the planned locations. Further delays were caused by late delivery of materials and structures.

