Louis Ashworth

Easyjet has reached a key point in its journey to increase its proportion of female pilots, as it sets a course for one-fifth of its new recruits being women by 2020.

Over the past year, 15 per cent of its newly-recruited pilots have been women.

In 2015, just six per cent were female.

The airline is making a strong push to increase female representation in a hugely male-dominated profession.

According to data from the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, just five per cent of pilots are women, and only 450 have achieved captain status – meaning nearly every female commercial airline captain could fit onto a single A380 aircraft.

Johan Lundgren, Easyjet’s chief executive officer, said: “It’s hugely encouraging to now see that of the new entrant pilots we have attracted over the past year that 15 per cent are now female and that the ambitious goal of 20 per cent is in our sights.”

“As well as encouraging applications from women now, we also recognise we need to start young so that we can be simultaneously changing perceptions of the career and so improving the gender balance of the profession for years to come.”

Julie Westhorp, chair of the British Women Pilots’ Association (BWPA) said: “With the global shortage of pilots there is no better time for airlines to realise that by encouraging women to apply they are expanding their recruitment pool to recruit the best person for the role, as evidence and history clearly shows that being a pilot is not a male prerogative.”