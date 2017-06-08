These are the 10 best co-working spaces in London

Caroline Blennerhassett

It's no surprise that London offers a vast amount of co-working spaces.

Co-working simply involves the shared use of an office or working environment by independent workers. This type of space can be ideal for freelancers, small enterprises and those just starting out.

Studies show employees are more ambitious and productive when surrounded by other innovative workers from different companies. The array of varying enterprises and social interactions can inspire creativity and drive, which is a success for both the business and employee.

Here are our 10 recommended co-working spaces across the capital...

1. Interchange

This company has co-working spaces in Camden with a colossal 84,000 square feet available, and all of the spaces are situated in inspiring surroundings. "With 28m yearly footfall right at your doorstep, just walk outside to test your product in an international market," it boasts. Interchange is designed primarily for startups and entrepreneurs and claims to offer the tools, ideas and infrastructure to aid your business in reaching new heights.

The company encourages networking and has seven unique event spaces that hold 20 to 2,000 people. Not to mention tenants receive access to around £1m worth of free software.

Pricing ranges from £40 per day to £350 per month.

Read more: London set to get the largest co-working space in the world

2. Central Working

Central Working has a range of co-working spaces throughout London, including Shoreditch, Farringdon, Whitechapel and Paddington.

Chief executive James Layfield sympathised with small businesses facing major challenges regarding an affordable workplace. He describes Central Working as: "Somewhere you’ll be more likely to connect with the talent that you want to attract". A team of professionals is on hand to assist you, and space, support and the ability to create are the offices' values.

At Central Working, leases are not required so there is no commitment and you have absolute flexibility. They also have a money back policy.

£99 for club membership and £499 for Resident membership.

3. Huckletree

Huckletree, which has locations in Shoreditch and Clerkenwell, is suitable for every kind of business, even larger businesses, and it particularly encourages startups. According to its founders, Gabriela Hersham and Andrew Lynch, Huckletree is a place "where problem solvers and ambitious minds come together to make things happen".

Huckletree attracts designers, and the offices are devoted to sustainability, housing energy saving equipment, furniture made from recycled materials and lots of greenery.

Huckletree has a range of packages from £35 a day to £350 a month.

4. 90 Mainyard

Located in Hackney Wick between the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Victoria Park, 90 Mainyard covers a huge 16,000 square foot space in a former dye-cutting factory, which now contains three floors of award-winning studios and co-working spaces.

90 Mainyard boasts high ceilings and great views. With tenants that include film-makers, designers and architects, 90 Mainyard is nestled within a flourishing arts community. Free Wi-Fi is included, and a dedicated desk, use of a free meeting room and access to facilities are all available. Prospective members can also attend a free trial day.

From £180 to £200 per month.

Read more: What’s yours is mine – or not: The etiquette of co-working spaces

5. Rainmaking Loft

The startup hub is located in the dynamic, historic St Katharine Docks marina, beside Tower Bridge and The Tower of London, and it also has offices in Copenhagen and Berlin.

This space says it's "made for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs", and it has a 150 capacity event space. Rainmaking Loft, which houses more than 200 ambitious and successful entrepreneurs, particularly supports tech startups. Teams that apply for space are interviewed to see their potential.

£349 + VAT per month

6. Work.Life

Work.Life has locations in London, which include Camden, London Fields and Clerkenwell.

There is a strong social aspect at Work.Life, and community and intimacy are key aspects of the work spaces. They say spaces are small enough that everyone gets to know each other, but without the office politics. Work.Life believes in "the power of face to face collaboration".

Work.Life offers a bursting social and events calendar and lots of fitness and wellbeing perks. Yoga, breakfast clubs and pizza and beer nights are open to members and super swift WiFi, phone booths and bike storage are also accessible.

Prices from as little as £3.50 + VAT per hour rent a desk.

7. The Brew

The Brew is located in Shoreditch but has other locations including Eagle House and Leonard Street.

The Shoreditch club features exposed brick walls and the workspace is described as "beautifully light filled." It is the sole example of a three-storey Victorian stables building in London. Set in a great location for developing business connections, The Brew provides 300mbps WiFi, meeting rooms at no extra cost and 24/7 access. It takes pride in being "the savvier alternative".

Memberships from £315 per month.

8. The Clubhouse

Situated in Grosvenor Hill and St. James's Square, the Clubhouse is the "smarter" option than your typical London office.

"London’s leading business club, business lounge and meeting space" was founded in 2012 by Adam Blaskey and is a splendid space, sure to impress clients and investors. This unique club offers "a dedicated team on hand to attend to your every need" and plenty of luxuries.

Prices range from £65 +VAT per day to £8,250 +VAT pa for a corporate membership (For up to 4 members- £2,063 pp).

Read more: Uniting the suits and the beards: Co-working’s rise

9. The Dock

Sitting alongside one of London’s best exhibition and event hubs, The Dock is just a 10 minute walk from Tower Bridge and within easy reach of the City the Shoreditch.

The work space is located in a beautiful Grade 1 listed building right next to the Thames, occupying the Tobacco Dock’s vaults. This certainly provides a striking environment for startups and larger enterprises.

Affiliate Membership £50 pcm- £500pp pcm for a private office.

10. Spacehaven

Located in Fulham, Spacehaven is the less expensive option for anyone interested in co-working. Restaurants and bars closed during the day are turned into affordable and appealing co-working spaces. High speed WiFi, free artisan coffee, ample power outlets, and exclusive member events are just some of the perks for members. Spacehaven is a perfect solution for those working between home and coffee shops.

Membership for just £99 a month.