Legal & General Investment Management to locate operations in Ireland

On 26th May 2017, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) chose Ireland, subject to regulatory approval, for part of their investment management operations. The decision is part of LGIM’s strategy to ensure it can continue to serve its customers, both in Ireland and across the EU, after the UK leaves the European Union.

Established in 1836, Legal & General Group is a leading provider of insurance, savings and investment management products, and headquartered in London. LGIM is a top 10 global asset manager with assets under management of €1tn (at 31 December 2016).

