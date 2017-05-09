Courtney Goldsmith

Yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May promised the Conservative party will put a cap on energy prices if it holds a majority after the election.

The decision has caused an eruption of opinions from energy bosses, consumer groups and business firms.

Here's what they're saying...

"Poorly justified political meddling"

The Institute of Economic Affairs said the price cap will cause more harm than good.

"This type of cap is a crude intervention which will not guarantee lower bills for consumers. The move may well end up backfiring with energy companies likely to raise prices before the cap is introduced," said Mark Littlewood, director general at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

"Poorly justified political meddling will also deter new entrants, undermine competition, reduce much needed investment in the industry, and potentially put jobs at risk."

A puzzling move

Alex Wild, research director of the TaxPayers' Alliance, pointed out a contradiction:

"One of the Prime Minister’s first acts on moving in to Downing Street was signing up to the most expensive conventional power station anywhere in the world at Hinkley Point, so her new found concern for consumers is puzzling.

"Politicians have effectively banned cheap energy and driven up bills by insisting that expensive technologies are deployed at scale. This requires huge levels of investment by energy companies which has to be paid for with higher prices for consumers. Crude diktats such as this suggest that the government simply doesn’t understand the consequences of these ill-thought-out policies."

Ofgem must get the balance right

GMB, the union for energy and gas workers, said the regulator could cause job losses if it isn't careful.

Justin Bowden, GMB national secretary, said: "Should this policy come into effect, and the regulator be given the job of capping energy prices, then Ofgem must distinguish between profiteering and the resources needed to generate jobs and to pay for the vital infrastructure needed to maintain our power networks.

“If the regulator gets the balance wrong, leading to cuts to jobs or terms and conditions as a result, GMB will not hesitate to defend UK jobs and fair pay and conditions."