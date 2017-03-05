Ross McLean

World No1 Dustin Johnson began his reign by securing back-to-back triumphs on the PGA Tour with victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Johnson won by a single stroke from England’s Tommy Fleetwood, having carded a final round of 68 to finish on 14 under par.

The 32-year-old became just the fifth player to win his first tournament after hitting the top of the global rankings and also joined Tiger Woods in winning at least four WGC events.

“It means a lot [to win the first event after becoming world No1],” said Johnson. “It’s a tough spot to be in and there are a lot of pressures on you. I came out and played really well. I felt I hit the ball great all week.”

In a strong tournament for European players, England’s Ross Fisher tied for third with Spanish rising star Jon Rahm, who until bogeys on the 16th and 17th had looked Johnson’s main rival, on 12 under par.

Belgium’s Thomas Pieters shared fifth with American Justin Thomas, a further shot adrift.

Former world No1 Rory McIlroy had to be content with a tie for seventh after a final round of 71, while England’s Tyrrell Hatton was a stroke further back in 10th.