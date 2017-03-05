Hayley Kirton

A former US national intelligence director has slammed Donald Trump's claims the Obama administration ordered a wiretap of phones at now-President's election campaign headquarters at Trump Tower in New York.

James Clapper, who stood down from his role at the end of President Obama's tenure, told NBC: "There was no such wiretap activity mounted against the President-elect at the time, or as a candidate or against his campaign."

Reuters has reported the White House has now told Congress to dig further into whether Obama's office abused its investigative powers during the course of the 2016 Presidential campaigns, as part of an ongoing probe into how much hold Russia had over the election.

Trump tweeted out a slew of allegations on Saturday, suggesting his predecessor had tapped his phones.