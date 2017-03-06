City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover alternative investments, PR and payment processing. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Global Alternatives

Global Alternatives, an owner-operator of marketplaces for alternative investments, has appointed Brendan Bradley as non-executive chairman as it prepares to launch Prop-X, a cross-border property trading exchange. Brendan was previously chief innovation officer and a board member at Eurex. He has worked in the financial markets space for 30 years and has been at the forefront of new product development, technology and market structure changes.

Bell Pottinger

Bell Pottinger has appointed Dr Mohan Kaul as a special adviser on its global advisory team, which focuses on litigation, crisis and geopolitical communications. Mohan is a world-renowned champion of globalisation and emerging markets, having acted as an influential specialist policy adviser, business leader and social entrepreneur. He has led advisory and consultancy projects in over 40 countries. Those projects have focused on numerous areas of policy including governance, investment promotion, free trade and fair trade, private sector development and public sector reform. Over more than 20 years, he has built relationships with presidents and heads of governments across continents. He currently chairs a specialist advisory business development and investment consultancy. Prior to this he was the founding director general, chief executive and latterly chairman of the Commonwealth Business Council.

Paysafe

Paysafe has appointed digital technology innovator Tim Thurman as its chief digital officer, reporting to Paysafe president and chief executive Joel Leonoff. Tim, who will join the company on 27 March, will be responsible for driving the development and deployment of Paysafe’s digital technology capabilities across its platforms and payment solutions for businesses and consumers globally. With more than 20 years’ technology experience, Tim will join Paysafe from the Australian Securities Exchange, a world-leading financial market exchange running one of the largest data centers in Australia, where he served as chief information officer for five years. He was instrumental in defining and executing the ASX Technology Transformation Strategy. Before his move to Paysafe, Thurman chaired the government advisory board for the New South Wales Data Analytics Centre (DAC). He provided leadership and technical guidance to the DAC to ensure data sharing between the government agencies was efficient and strategic. In November 2016, Tim was recognised as a top-three chief information officer in the inaugural CIO50 list for the country. Prior to that, he was based at Credit Suisse Canada as head of information technology.

