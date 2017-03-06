Shruti Tripathi Chopra

The UK's tech sector isn't doing enough to attract female talent, according to research by PwC.

Only a quarter of female students in the UK (27 per cent) would consider a career in technology, compared to 62 per cent of males, PwC's survey of 2,000 A level and university students has found.

Only three per cent of females said tech is their first choice of career, versus 15 per cent of males.

The study pointed out that there is a lack of female role models for students to look up to. It found only 22 per cent of students can name a famous woman working in technology, whereas three times more (66 per cent) can name a famous man working in technology.

Read more: These are the UK's 17 fastest growing cities for tech jobs

Over three quarters (78 per cent) of students said the amount they have learnt about different types of technology at school is not enough.

Jon Andrews, head of technology and investments at PwC, said: “Women remain woefully underrepresented in the UK’s technology workforce. Our research shows that this imbalance is unlikely to be redressed any time soon unless we can educate and excite females about the range of technology careers at an earlier age. The gender gap in technology starts at school and widens at every stage of females’ lives.

Read more: Hardly any successful tech entrepreneurs set up their businesses after 30

“There is a real opportunity for the industry, schools and universities to work together to show young people - and especially females - the reality and range of technology careers in today’s world. We need to start creating the building blocks for the future of the UK’s technology industry at a much younger age.

“Getting more females into technology doesn’t just make smart business sense, it means that organisations can develop and deliver emerging technology solutions based on a broader range of perspectives that are fit for their entire customer base. Greater diversity of thinking will fuel the innovation of the future.”