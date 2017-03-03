City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, professional services and biopharmaceuticals. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Atkin Chambers

Chantal-Aimee Doerries has been elected head of chambers at Atkin Barristers Chambers, which specialises in construction, engineering and infrastructure. Chantal-Aimee has just spent a year as chairman of the Bar of England and Wales. She has a wide-ranging practice in domestic and international commercial dispute resolution, with particular emphasis on disputes relating to energy and natural resources, construction, engineering and infrastructure projects, joint ventures, professional negligence, shipbuilding, and IT and telecommunications. Recent cases have involved disputes arising in Asia (Singapore, China, and Indonesia), Europe (Norway, Germany, and Switzerland), the Middle East (Qatar, Dubai), South America (Peru, Costa Rica) and Ukraine. She is bilingual in German and English. She was featured in The Lawyer’s ‘Hot 100’ list for 2009 and listed in the Debrett’s 500 Most Influential People in 2016 (under ‘Law’).

JLL

Professional services firm JLL has appointed Neil Murray as CEO of its corporate solutions business in Europe, Middle East and Africa with immediate effect. JLL’s Corporate Solutions business helps corporates improve productivity and drive better employee experience in the performance of their national, regional or global real estate portfolios by creating outsourcing partnerships to achieve their business ambitions. Murray will lead the region’s operations and services across its integrated portfolio services, integrated facilities management, project and development services and technology solutions business lines. Murray joins JLL from global outsourcing specialist Sodexo, where he was CEO of corporate services and region chair for the UK & Ireland. Prior to this, he held various regional leadership roles within facilities maintenance firm, the GSH Group.

PureTech Health

PureTech Health, a cross-disciplinary biopharmaceutical company, has appointed Dr Bharatt Chowrira as the company’s president and chief of business and strategy. In this new role, Bharratt will work as a close partner to PureTech’s chief executive on strategy, corporate and business development, and value realisation across PureTech Health’s pipeline. Bharratt joins PureTech health with more than two decades’ experience in the biopharma industry, combining a unique blend of R&D, corporate development, operations, financing, public offering, M&A, legal, IP, and licensing expertise. He was most recently the president of Synlogic and prior to that was chief operating officer of Auspex Pharmaceuticals.

