Wednesday 1 March 2017 4:14pm

Uber boss issues apology following heated argument with driver, and says it's time to grow up

Hayley Kirton
TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2014 - Day 1
The Uber chief exec said it was time for him to "grow up" (Source: Getty)

Travis Kalanick has issued an apology after a video was published showing the Uber boss in a heated argument with a driver over the app's pay rates.

"To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement," said the 40-year-old chief exec. "My job as your leader is to lead…and that starts with behaving in a way that makes us all proud. That is not what I did, and it cannot be explained away."

He continued:

It’s clear this video is a reflection of me—and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up.

This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.

Bloomberg published a video yesterday showing the tech firm cofounder getting into a strongly-worded row with one of the drivers using the platform, Fawzi Kamel, who quizzed Kalanick over rates being cut and him losing money as a result.

Kalanick retorted: "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own shit."

The video has been leaked less than a fortnight after one of the company's former engineers, Susan Fowler, published a blog post accusing the firm of sexism and harassment.

The company is also facing off with Transport for London in court, challenging the legal basis of the latter's proposals for a written English language test for private hire drivers.

