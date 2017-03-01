FTSE 100 7345.15 +1.12%
A new chapter: Barack and Michelle Obama sign book deals worth millions with Penguin

Helen Cahill
Power couple: the Obamas have already published several bestsellers (Source: Getty)

Penguin Random House has signed a book deal with Barack and Michelle Obama that is reportedly worth $60m (£49m).

The presidential pair have already written books published by Penguin. Obama wrote a memoir titled "Dreams From My Father", and penned his thoughts on the presidency in "The Audacity of Hope". Both books were bestsellers.

Michelle Obama published "American Grown" in 2012, a book about gardening and cooking in the White House, and how it inspired her to campaign against obesity.

Full details of the new Obama books have not been revealed, but Penguin's chief executive Markus Dohle said the company was "absolutely thrilled" with the latest deal.

He added:

With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same.

Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.

