Helen Cahill

The UK government is setting up its first ever pavilion at property’s most important trade event to drum up international investment ahead of Brexit.

At Mipim in Cannes thousands of investors, developers and property moguls will meet to do business - and socialise on multi-million pound yachts.

The department for international trade (DIT) is partnering with the British Property Federation (BPF), a trade body that represents real estate investors, in a bid to sell Britain as an investment destination.

A DIT spokesperson said: "Mipim is the world's leading real estate conference and exhibition and in previous years we have supported businesses attending, including taking delegations.

"This is the first time the UK government will have a pavilion and our increased presence is an opportunity to engage with the real estate investment and development sector.

"As we look to leave the EU, we will ensure the UK continues to be a leading destination for inward investment."

The four-day event starts on 14 March, just weeks before Prime Minister Theresa May is due to trigger Aricle 50 and formally begin the process of taking Britain out of the European Union.

Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, said the BPF was "delighted" to be working with the government on its Mipim pavilion.

“Mipim is a timely reminder of the UK real estate industry’s significant contribution to the UK economy and the way in which our industry underpins the delivery of many of the government’s social objectives such as housing, education and healthcare," Leech said.