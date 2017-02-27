Alys Key

The government is preparing for the upcoming increases to the national minimum wage and living wage by kicking off an awareness-raising campaign today.

The new initiative aims to increase low-paid workers' understanding of their rights to fair pay, following a poll showing that workers earning less that £15,000 a year were confused about what their legal entitlements.

Almost half (48 per cent) did not know that tips cannot be used to top up pay to the legal minimum, while 69 per cent were unaware that they should be paid for travel time between appointments. Another 57 per cent did not know that it is illegal to deduct money from a worker's pay to cover the cost of their uniform.

The campaign highlights common ways in which staff are sometimes underpaid, and encourages workers to check their wages against the national minimum.

Jennie Granger, girector general for customer compliance at HMRC, said: “Paying the National Minimum Wage is the law – it’s not a choice. Employers must pay their workers what they’re entitled to and follow the rules.

“We will act to ensure ripped-off workers receive their proper pay and hardworking businesses are not losing out to dodgy dealers who cheat their staff.”

This comes ahead of the minimum wage change to £7.50 per hour for over-25s on 1 April, an increase of 30p. Those under 25 will also be entitled to an increase of 10p if they are over 21, to £7.05. Pay for 18 to 20 year olds will be bumped by 5p to £5.60 an hour, while anyone who is 16 or 17 can expect a 5p rise to at least £4.05.