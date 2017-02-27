Emma Haslett

British Airways may have hit some turbulence thanks to the weak pound, but when it comes to its brand value, the airline is sailing smoothly on, after it topped a ranking of the UK's favourite brands - again.

It's the fourth year in a row BA has topped the Superbrands index, an annual survey of consumers' views on brands' quality, reliability and distinction.

BA was followed closely by Lego, which moved from third place to second this year (having jumped eight positions last year). In at number three was Rolex, followed by Andrex at number four and Gillette in fifth place.

British retailers John Lewis, Boots and Marks & Spender also made the list.

The poll, of 2,500 consumers, suggested people still rely on old favourites, rather than newer brands such as Netflix and Facebook.

"Whether it is John Lewis or Cadbury, the top 20 brands, bar a few notable exceptions such as Google and Apple, are traditional stalwarts of UK life," said Stephen Cheliotis, chief executive of the Centre for Brand Analysis.

"This is evident from consumers still favouring British Airways, returning it again as the UK’s leading Superbrand despite its recent challenges."

Last week shares in International Airlines Group, BA's parent company, rose after it announced a share buyback programme.

Although the weak pound hit the company, which reports in euros, to the tune of €460m (£390m), profits rose 8.6 per cent to €2.5bn.

