Monday 27 February 2017 7:04am

Guess which British stalwart has just been named the UK's favourite brand again

Emma Haslett
Orlando Bloom And British Airways Celebrate Aircraft Launch
British Airways topped the Superbrands list for the fourth year in a row (Source: Getty)

British Airways may have hit some turbulence thanks to the weak pound, but when it comes to its brand value, the airline is sailing smoothly on, after it topped a ranking of the UK's favourite brands - again.

It's the fourth year in a row BA has topped the Superbrands index, an annual survey of consumers' views on brands' quality, reliability and distinction.

BA was followed closely by Lego, which moved from third place to second this year (having jumped eight positions last year). In at number three was Rolex, followed by Andrex at number four and Gillette in fifth place.

Read more: How can brands avoid social media crises?

British retailers John Lewis, Boots and Marks & Spender also made the list.

The poll, of 2,500 consumers, suggested people still rely on old favourites, rather than newer brands such as Netflix and Facebook.

"Whether it is John Lewis or Cadbury, the top 20 brands, bar a few notable exceptions such as Google and Apple, are traditional stalwarts of UK life," said Stephen Cheliotis, chief executive of the Centre for Brand Analysis.

"This is evident from consumers still favouring British Airways, returning it again as the UK’s leading Superbrand despite its recent challenges."

Last week shares in International Airlines Group, BA's parent company, rose after it announced a share buyback programme.

Although the weak pound hit the company, which reports in euros, to the tune of €460m (£390m), profits rose 8.6 per cent to €2.5bn.

Superbrands 2017

Brand
1. British Airways
2. Lego
3. Rolex
4. Andrex
5. Gillette
6. John Lewis
7. Mercedes-Benz
8. Kellogg's
9. Apple
10. Coca-Cola
11. Dyson
12. Boots
13. Cadbury
14. Marks & Spencer
15. Jaguar
16. Fairy
17. Heinz
18. Google
19. Amazon
20. Cancer Research
