Alys Key

The government will host its first ever International FinTech conference as part of FinTech Week 2017, chancellor Philip Hammond announced today.

City minister Simon Kirby and Bank of England governor Mark Carney will join the chancellor at the conference, which will feature panels and workshops as well as opportunities for UK FinTech firms to pitch to global investors.

Hammond hopes the event on April 12 will promote investment in UK-based financial innovation, a sector which already contributes £6.6bn to the economy.

He commented: “FinTech Week 2017 is an opportunity for Britain to build on these successes and attract further investment in our world-leading sector, ensuring we remain at the cutting edge of financial innovation.”

The second UK FinTech Week takes place in April, and will also feature events hosted by Innovate Finance and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).