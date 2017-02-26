FTSE 100 7247.18 -0.33%
views
Sunday 26 February 2017 12:48pm

Philip Hammond enlists Mark Carney and Simon Kirby for first UK FinTech conference

Alys Key
Follow Alys
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk How Blockchain technology will change the financial services industry
SAFRICA-BRITAIN-ECONOMY
Chancellor Philip Hammond will host the event in April (Source: Getty)

The government will host its first ever International FinTech conference as part of FinTech Week 2017, chancellor Philip Hammond announced today.

City minister Simon Kirby and Bank of England governor Mark Carney will join the chancellor at the conference, which will feature panels and workshops as well as opportunities for UK FinTech firms to pitch to global investors.

Hammond hopes the event on April 12 will promote investment in UK-based financial innovation, a sector which already contributes £6.6bn to the economy.

He commented: “FinTech Week 2017 is an opportunity for Britain to build on these successes and attract further investment in our world-leading sector, ensuring we remain at the cutting edge of financial innovation.”

The second UK FinTech Week takes place in April, and will also feature events hosted by Innovate Finance and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Tags

Related articles

Hammond: "Best and brightest" of private sector must join the cyber fight
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Regulators’ 'Wait and See' Attitude About Regulating Fintech
Sviatoslav Rosov
Sviatoslav Rosov | CFA Institute

New hub to help grow UK’s £6bn fintech sector
Andy Moore
Andy Moore | Scottish Development International