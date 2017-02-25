Oliver Gill

London mayor Sadiq Khan has left Scottish politicians flabbergasted after comparing nationalism north of the border with racism.

Khan is today in Perth, speaking at the Scottish Labour Party conference, and is to deliver a speech that doesn't pull any punches, according to the Daily Record:

There’s no difference between those who try to divide us on the basis of whether we’re English or Scottish and those who try to divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion.

"There are some in Scotland who are determined to define London as Scotland’s enemy – to turn us against each other." Khan added the Brexit vote and the election of US President Donald Trump was proof the "world is becoming an increasingly turbulent and divided place".

He continued: "The last thing we need now is to pit different parts of our country or sections of our society against each other – or to further fuel division or seek separation.

"The antidote to Brexit and the rise of right-wing populist parties is not to run away, break away or push our neighbours away. It’s to lead in a different direction – the right direction."

Insult

Khan who is at the conference to lend weight to Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale was lambasted by the Scottish National Party (SNP).

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon called the comments "spectacularly ill-judged".

1/3 I'm a big admirer of @SadiqKhan but today's intervention is spectacularly ill-judged... — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 25, 2017

3/3 and it is a sign of the sheer desperation and moral bankruptcy that has driven so many from Scottish Labour's ranks. Very disappointing. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 25, 2017

Khan's comments come after fighting a fierce campaign with Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith to take London's top job. Goldsmith repeatedly warned about Khan sharing platforms with extremists.

But today Khan concluded: "It's up to us - whether in Scotland or in London - to fight this trend."