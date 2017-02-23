Rebecca Smith

Low-cost airline Norwegian has announced a series of new transatlantic flights from five cities in the UK and Ireland to the US, offering tickets from £69.

In total, Norwegian is launching 10 new routes with 38 new transatlantic flights this summer from Edinburgh, Belfast, Cork, Shannon and Dublin.

The flights will start on 15 June from Edinburgh, with the others following on 1 July. The flights will serve three destinations on the US east coast, with a focus on smaller US airports.

Norwegian is launching 14 transatlantic flights per week from Edinburgh to Stewart International, Providence and Bradley International, five flights from Belfast to Stewart International and Providence, three flights from Cork to Providence, four from Shannon to Stewart International and Providence, and 12 from Dublin to Stewart International and Providence.

The airline said the airports offer good access to New York, Boston and New England, but carry significantly lower landing charges meaning Norwegian can offer the lower fares.

Norwegian chief executive Bjorn Kjos said:

Our new, non-stop service will enable tens of thousands of new travellers to fly between the continents much more affordably. Norwegian’s latest transatlantic offering is not only great news for the travelling public, but also for the local US, Irish and UK economies as we will bring more tourists that will increase spending, supporting thousands of local jobs.

Back in 2014, Norwegian introduced low-cost, long-haul flights to the US and now flies to eight US destinations with fares from £135.

Also today, Ryanair announced a bumper winter schedule from its London airports, though said it still intends to pivot growth away from Britain following the Brexit vote.