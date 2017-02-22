FTSE 100 7275.78 +0.01%
views
Wednesday 22 February 2017 9:31am

These are the best Tube strike tweets from miserable commuters (and some rather smug ones)

Rebecca Smith
Today's isn't quite January levels of disruption, but Central Line commuters aren't happy
Today's isn't quite January levels of disruption, but Central Line commuters aren't happy (Source: Getty)

Ah, another day, another Tube strike.

Not nearly on the level of the mass January walkout which caused most of Zone 1 stations to shut down, but try telling that to the commuters who'd usually get the Central or Waterloo & City Lines into work...

Of course, with the strike comes a raft of angry and funny tweets. Here are some of the best of today's commuter tweets.

Read more: Here are the funniest of today's #TubeStrike tweets

There were those who had no choice but to brace the queues:

One Tube driver had some reassuring advice for his passengers...

When the time is passing, but not much else is...

Some had a nasty surprise when they didn't realise there was a strike until the day was upon them:

As with any Tube strike, you had those feeling rather pleased with themselves:

And those who, whisper it quietly, have actually come out of this Tube strike malarkey pretty well...

Others of course, took the chance to lighten the atmosphere...

And some came over all intrepid:

If in doubt look for the silver lining - it's not bad news for everyone...

P.S. If you're looking to avoid the chaos on the way home, here's everything you'll need to avoid Tube strike troubles, and more information about what's running when.

Tags

Related articles

A new Night Tube map will help Londoners find a midnight McDonald's
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Five things you'll need to avoid Tube strike trouble today
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Brace yourselves: The RMT has announced another Tube strike is looming
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff