Ah, another day, another Tube strike.

Not nearly on the level of the mass January walkout which caused most of Zone 1 stations to shut down, but try telling that to the commuters who'd usually get the Central or Waterloo & City Lines into work...

Of course, with the strike comes a raft of angry and funny tweets. Here are some of the best of today's commuter tweets.

There were those who had no choice but to brace the queues:

One Tube driver had some reassuring advice for his passengers...

*Tube driver* If you are due in at at work at 9 o clock, you're late now so don't worry about it 😂 #tubestrike — Zoe (@zoeeealice) February 22, 2017

When the time is passing, but not much else is...

20 mins on the bus but you're still in your area 😩... #traffic #tubestrike — EVE-YASMINE (@EveYasmine) February 22, 2017

Some had a nasty surprise when they didn't realise there was a strike until the day was upon them:

As with any Tube strike, you had those feeling rather pleased with themselves:

So glad to be working three minutes walk from my house. Sitting here in costa. 👍🥂 #tubestrike #whattubestrike #outofratrace #aurevoir — Natalie Sutton (@TattersandNook) February 22, 2017

#TubeStrike It's days like this I am so, so thankful I moved within walking distance of my office. — Netflix and Heal (@Ridnarhtim) February 22, 2017

And those who, whisper it quietly, have actually come out of this Tube strike malarkey pretty well...

Leytonstone station #TubeStrike I got my pick of seats! Wish #centralline was like this every day! pic.twitter.com/sQ2tSkgliX — Melanie Purnode (@MelaniePurnode) February 22, 2017

Others of course, took the chance to lighten the atmosphere...

Nice empty train due to the #tubestrike. There's a scruffy old man sat on the floor though, looks lost 😞 pic.twitter.com/3dUzJSBXfH — Thunderkitten (@nat400) February 22, 2017

Hoping to avoid any disruption caused by today's #TubeStrike by driving to the office. And by living and working in Newcastle. — Robert Perry (Pez) (@pez_sez) February 22, 2017

And some came over all intrepid:

When @centralline gives you lemons make lemonade. Enjoying my hour #forestwalk to a station this morning #tubestrike pic.twitter.com/W6F3MjDCXP — Lea Finch (@finchlea) February 22, 2017

If in doubt look for the silver lining - it's not bad news for everyone...

P.S. If you're looking to avoid the chaos on the way home, here's everything you'll need to avoid Tube strike troubles, and more information about what's running when.