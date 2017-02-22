Hayley Kirton

Lloyds Banking Group reported today that its statutory pre-tax profits for the year had shot up, as conduct-related charges for the year were more than halved.

The figures

The bank revealed statutory profits before tax of £4.2bn, up 158 per cent on £1.6bn the year before.

Analysts had predicted statutory pre-tax profits for the year of £4.4bn.

Lloyds also revealed £2.1bn of conduct charges for the year, including additional charges to its payment protection insurance (PPI) provision, which were announced last quarter.

However, this is less than half the £4.8bn the bank racked up in conduct charges in 2015, including £4bn in PPI costs.

However, underlying profits were slightly down at £7.9bn, down three per cent compared with £8.1bn the year before, while total income slipped to £17.5bn, down one per cent from £17.6bn.

The lender also revealed its common equity tier 1 capital stood at 13.8 per cent after dividends at the end of 2016, compared with 13 per cent at the end of 2015.

Lloyds increased its total ordinary dividend for the year to 2.55p, up 13 per cent from 2.25p in 2015. The board also proposed a special dividend of 0.5p per share.

Why it's interesting

Like many banks, Lloyds has been weighed down by litigation, legal and conduct costs. The bank surprised some last quarter when it revealed it was adding £1bn to its provision for PPI.

As a UK-focused lender, some had wondered how Lloyds would cope in the aftermath of Brexit. In contrast to all of its peers, its share price was lower than it was on 23 June as of before market open this morning.

The bank is also the only major UK retail lender to have no base in on of the other 27 EU member states. It was reported earlier this month that Lloyds is now considering turning its branch in Berlin into a subsidiary to make sure it keeps one legal foot in the EU following Brexit.

It is thought that, if this setup goes ahead as planned, the bank will not have to move any staff out of the UK.

Lloyds, which had to be bailed out in the aftermath of the financial crisis, is also well on the way to shed the last of its government ownership, with the current pace of travel suggesting the state will ditch the last of its stake in the first half of this year.

What Lloyds Banking Group said

Lloyds Banking Group chief, Antonio Horta-Osorio, said