Monday 20 February 2017 7:00pm

We drive an updated model of the classic 90s roadster to see if its new retractable roof is as reliable as it is ravishing

Tim Pitt
On the road in a classic roadster

F or such a lightweight, the original Mazda MX-5 packed a mighty punch.

In 1990, when the original MX-5 finally arrived in the UK, this feather-light and affordable roadster upset the establishment. It was the closest thing to a great British sports car since the death of the MGB in 1980.

Sure, Lotus beat Mazda to market with the front-wheel-drive Elan, but that was a financial disaster for the firm and it didn’t make it beyond the mid 1990s. The MX-5, on the other hand, was a hit from the get-go. At £14,249, it was affordable, even if it did feel like we were being shortchanged. The Miata, as it was known Stateside, had already been launched in the US with a price tag of just £9,000.

Read more: The Grand Detour – Richard Hammond talks building businesses

Not that it mattered. When you consider that, from a price perspective, two of its closest rivals were the ageing Alfa Romeo Spider and Vauxhall Astra convertible, you can understand why the MX-5 struck such a chord. Back then, the classic car market was booming (sound familiar?), which meant Mazda could ride a wave of nostalgia, even if it didn’t have the lashings of chrome associated with other classic British roadsters.

But the MX-5 had one major trump card: reliability. All of the benefits of a classic roadster, with none of the drawbacks. Little wonder that some 500,000 people either own or have owned a Mazda MX-5 in the UK.

The MX-5 RF is far removed from the original model, even if the entry-level 1.5-litre engine is smaller in capacity to the 1.6-litres of the earliest cars. The RF stands for Retractable Fastback, with a hardtop roof disappearing behind the seats. Hold a button on the dashboard and the roof reappears in just 13 seconds, in a display that would make a peacock turn green with envy. If King’s Road glamour is high on your list of priorities, the £2,000 premium for the retractable hardtop would be money well spent.

Given that the majority of customers will order an MX-5 in the most lavish trim and with the more powerful 2.0-litre engine, you can understand the appeal of the RF. The trick roof adds a mere 40kg to the overall weight of the car, while the buttresses – which remain in place with the roof down – give the MX-5 the look of a junior supercar.

Crucially, it retains all of the MX-5’s famed hallmarks, including delightfully direct and precise steering, plus a six-speed gearbox that encourages regular up and down shifts. It’s for this reason that we’d opt for the 1.5-litre engine, which requires a higher level of driver involvement and feels closer in spirit to the original car of 1990.


Mazda MX-5 RF interior

Fancy a future classic? Mazda is building 500 2.0-litre Launch Edition models, featuring unique styling and equipment. Highlights include 17-inch BBS alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, a twin-tone roof, Recaro sports seats and Alcantara trim. The price: £28,995. At the time of writing there are 160 left, so you’ll have to be quick.

Has Mazda created the perfect MX-5 by offering the best of both worlds? Not exactly, because the wind noise when travelling at higher speeds is bordering on unacceptable. Predictably, things improve with the roof up, although there’s a noticeable amount of ‘whistling’ coming from over your shoulder.

Read more: A petrolhead's pilgrimage to Scotland's North Coast 500

We prefer the soft-top version. If a sunny day isn’t available – it rains 109 days a year in London – the sound of rainfall on a fabric roof conjures the evocative image of piloting a British sports car across a drenched moorland road or a twisting country lane.

The added bonus in a Mazda MX-5? You can almost guarantee it will get you home without the AA’s help. It’s a car that’s just as reliable as it is ravishing.

