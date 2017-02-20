Tim Pitt

F or such a lightweight, the original Mazda MX-5 packed a mighty punch.

In 1990, when the original MX-5 finally arrived in the UK, this feather-light and affordable roadster upset the establishment. It was the closest thing to a great British sports car since the death of the MGB in 1980.

Sure, Lotus beat Mazda to market with the front-wheel-drive Elan, but that was a financial disaster for the firm and it didn’t make it beyond the mid 1990s. The MX-5, on the other hand, was a hit from the get-go. At £14,249, it was affordable, even if it did feel like we were being shortchanged. The Miata, as it was known Stateside, had already been launched in the US with a price tag of just £9,000.

Not that it mattered. When you consider that, from a price perspective, two of its closest rivals were the ageing Alfa Romeo Spider and Vauxhall Astra convertible, you can understand why the MX-5 struck such a chord. Back then, the classic car market was booming (sound familiar?), which meant Mazda could ride a wave of nostalgia, even if it didn’t have the lashings of chrome associated with other classic British roadsters.

But the MX-5 had one major trump card: reliability. All of the benefits of a classic roadster, with none of the drawbacks. Little wonder that some 500,000 people either own or have owned a Mazda MX-5 in the UK.

The MX-5 RF is far removed from the original model, even if the entry-level 1.5-litre engine is smaller in capacity to the 1.6-litres of the earliest cars. The RF stands for Retractable Fastback, with a hardtop roof disappearing behind the seats. Hold a button on the dashboard and the roof reappears in just 13 seconds, in a display that would make a peacock turn green with envy. If King’s Road glamour is high on your list of priorities, the £2,000 premium for the retractable hardtop would be money well spent.

Given that the majority of customers will order an MX-5 in the most lavish trim and with the more powerful 2.0-litre engine, you can understand the appeal of the RF. The trick roof adds a mere 40kg to the overall weight of the car, while the buttresses – which remain in place with the roof down – give the MX-5 the look of a junior supercar.

Crucially, it retains all of the MX-5’s famed hallmarks, including delightfully direct and precise steering, plus a six-speed gearbox that encourages regular up and down shifts. It’s for this reason that we’d opt for the 1.5-litre engine, which requires a higher level of driver involvement and feels closer in spirit to the original car of 1990.

Fancy a future classic? Mazda is building 500 2.0-litre Launch Edition models, featuring unique styling and equipment. Highlights include 17-inch BBS alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, a twin-tone roof, Recaro sports seats and Alcantara trim. The price: £28,995. At the time of writing there are 160 left, so you’ll have to be quick.

Has Mazda created the perfect MX-5 by offering the best of both worlds? Not exactly, because the wind noise when travelling at higher speeds is bordering on unacceptable. Predictably, things improve with the roof up, although there’s a noticeable amount of ‘whistling’ coming from over your shoulder.

We prefer the soft-top version. If a sunny day isn’t available – it rains 109 days a year in London – the sound of rainfall on a fabric roof conjures the evocative image of piloting a British sports car across a drenched moorland road or a twisting country lane.

The added bonus in a Mazda MX-5? You can almost guarantee it will get you home without the AA’s help. It’s a car that’s just as reliable as it is ravishing.