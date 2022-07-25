Mazda MX-5 review: Five comes alive

Mazda has updated the much-loved MX-5 for 2022, hoping to keep its now seven-year-old sports car feeling fresh. In reality, with the growth of electrification and the fashion for oversized SUVs, a simple two-seat roadster is now something of a rarity.

The latest MX-5 still resembles the car that debuted back in 2015. Mazda has subscribed to the philosophy that its shrink-wrapped styling was good enough to remain unchanged. This year does bring the option of a new Platinum Quartz Metallic paint colour (seen here), though.

Not messing with a winning formula is the overall mantra for this update, and also true for the MX-5’s two naturally aspirated petrol engines. Although the 1.5-litre is said to be the favourite of Mazda engineers, we took to the road in the punchier 184hp 2.0 version.

Simple pleasures

An engine that revs beyond 7,000rpm is a treat in 2022, and the MX-5 demands you work the gearbox to make the most of it. Doing so isn’t a hardship, though, with the six-speed manual delivering a short throw and a wonderfully mechanical action. It’s a world away from the turbocharged engines and dual-clutch transmissions of many modern cars, let alone anything electric.

Yes, a turbo would probably make the MX-5 quicker than its 0-62mph time of 6.5 seconds, but that’s missing the point. With the roof down, it feels more than fast enough, and the pleasure comes from the sights and sounds of roofless motoring.

Just delivered:

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech



I’m already sold on the 18-inch BBS alloy wheels. Now just hoping the rain holds off for the next week… pic.twitter.com/3z1mWcPQWi — John Redfern (@EngageSportMode) April 6, 2022

Mazda has also given the MX-5 additional tech to enhance its on-road performance. All models now come with Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), which aims to reduce body-roll when cornering. It works by braking the inside rear wheel through a turn, with the resulting force then pulling the body downwards. The effect is incredibly subtle, and would take driving the older and new models back-to-back to notice it.

This enhances the sensation of the MX-5 rotating around your hips, aided by the torque of the 2.0-litre engine. Adding to this is the low-slung driving position, along with steering that still feels as accurate and delightful as when this fourth-generation car was first launched.

Fresh-air fun

Being behind the wheel of an MX-5 makes you think about your driving. You work out braking points, focus on smooth steering inputs, and ultimately enjoy being part of the process – instead of being a button-pressing human-AI interface.

The only real drawbacks are, as ever, the MX-5’s tiny 130-litre boot, plus an interior that can feel cramped for larger drivers. There are cubbyholes for smaller items, and even cupholders, but practicality is not the MX-5’s strong suit.

However, its folding soft-top roof remains a paragon of simplicity, while those who prefer a folding metal roof are served by the MX-5 RF version. The hard-top does add weight and complexity, though, which seems a little at odds with the MX-5 ethos.

Action and interaction

Standard equipment for the MX-5 remains strong, with all cars gaining LED headlights, a 7.0-inch multimedia screen, automatic air-con and cruise control. Higher-specification models add leather seats, a Bose sound system and a reversing camera. The 17-inch BBS alloy wheels fitted to the GT Sport Tech are a particular highlight.

All of the above add extra degrees of luxury, but are ultimately superfluous to the overall MX-5 experience. In a world that looks set to be increasingly dominated by autonomous vehicles and self-driving technology, a simple sports car is a refreshing change.

It is easy to lapse into hyperbole about this little Mazda, but in truth it really is that good. Enthusiasts often joke about the MX-5 being the answer to every automotive question. The latest model is still the default choice for those who want pure and affordable motoring enjoyment. Buy one while you still can.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

PRICE: £25,725

POWER: 184hp

0-62MPH: 6.5sec

TOP SPEED: 136mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 40.9mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 155g/km