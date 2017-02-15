Joe Root declares himself ready to lead England

Ross McLean

Newly-appointed England Test skipper Joe Root has dismissed concerns over a lack of captaincy experience, insisting he has been serving an apprenticeship for the top job for years.

The 26-year-old was officially unveiled as England’s 80th Test captain at his home ground Headingley on Wednesday, having been offered the job by director of cricket Andrew Strauss on Sunday while changing his son’s nappy.

Root had been Cook’s vice-captain since 2015 and is relaxed about taking the reins and leading his country despite his previous captaincy experience amounting to just four first-class matches.

“I didn’t have much county experience before I got onto the Test team and I managed to find a way to be successful in that environment,” said Root, who made his Test debut against India in Nagpur in 2012.

“I’ve got a lot of experience now with 50-odd games under my belt and I’d like to think for the past few years I have started to think as a captain in my own mind.

“So if Cooky ever needed help or advice or the bowlers came up to me and asked what I thought then I was switched on enough to think ‘this is what I’d do’.

“Of course there will be times when I need a bit of help here and there but I’m really excited to get hold of the role and try to make it my own.”

Root has confirmed that he will pick the brains of former captains and also people outside of the game to help him acclimatise to the role, although the Yorkshireman is clear that he will follow his own leadership blueprint.

“I’m sure there are a number of players within the dressing room that I will call upon to help me on occasions but of course I’ll probably want to do things my way as well,” added Root.

“I don’t think you should be scared of asking for help on occasions but for the most part I like to think I’ll be able to put my stamp on things and do things my way.”

Root’s first assignment in his new position is not until July when England play a four-Test series against South Africa as one-day cricket and the Champions Trophy dominate the early stages of the summer.

“The beauty of the position right now is I have plenty of time to think about that [what I’d do differently],” said Root. “I’d like to think I’d be quite instinctive, I want us to always look to win and I want us to be a tough side to play against.”