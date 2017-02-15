Colliers International names London top city of influence

Helen Cahill

London remains one of the most influential cities in the world despite predictions that its status would be eroded by the Brexit vote.

According to a report from Colliers International, London and Paris are the most attractive cities in Europe for businesses in terms of talent, cost and location.

But as London's labour laws are more relaxed than Paris', it often wins out over the French capital when businesses are deciding where to locate.

Frankfurt, often touted as a potential rival for London following the EU referendum, came 11th in Colliers' ranking of "Cities of Influence".

Guy Douetil, managing director at Colliers International, said: "The outcome of the EU referendum made many nervous that we would see a mass exodus of businesses relocating from London. Indeed, some sceptics predicted 100,000 finance and business services jobs would be likely to flee to the continent.

"No single city in Europe has the capacity to absorb 100,000 jobs at short notice."