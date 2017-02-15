Frank Dalleres

London is to host the final stage of this year’s Women’s Tour, with the five-day race around Britain culminating on some of the capital’s most famous streets.

Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus and Whitewall are set to provide the backdrop to the competition’s finale for the first time when the race takes place for a fourth time in June.

The same 6km circuit of central London is traditionally used for the climax to the men’s Tour of Britain, which is held in September.

“I’m really excited that the most prestigious women’s cycling race in the world is coming to the streets of central London for the first time,” said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

“Londoners will be able to see their Olympic heroes and the world’s top riders competing up close, reviving the excitement we all felt during the Olympics.

"The race shows our continuing commitment to London hosting the very best sporting events in world.”

British two-time road racing world champion Lizzie Deignan – nee Armitstead – won last year’s Women’s Tour and is expected to represent her Boels Dolmans team again in 2017.

The Wiggle High5 team, which includes British riders Dani King, Amy Roberts, Anna Christian and Lucy Garner, are also set to take part in the event, which runs from 7-11 June.

The race, which is part of the UCI Women’s World Tour calendar, is set to begin in Daventry, Northamptonshire, and also visit Warwickshire, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

“Having the Mayor of London invite us to London for the final stage of the Women’s Tour shows the status of the event, that just three years on from its creation it can be a part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour and feature all of the world’s top 15 teams,” said race director Mick Bennett.

“This year’s route will combine testing climbs and beautiful scenery in the heart of England with the London finish, which will be an undoubted highlight of the sporting calendar.”