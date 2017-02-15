Courtney Goldsmith

Anglo American today said its platinum business, delivered headline earnings of $126m (£101m) compared with a loss of $10m in 2015.

However, for the year ended 31 December, the mining giant will report underlying earnings in respect of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) of $65m. In the previous year, it delivered $168m.

In a separate statement, the company announced Amplats will sell a majority stake in its South African Union mine and its MASA Chrome Company for 400 rand (£24.7m).

Read more: FTSE 100 mining giant Anglo American plots South Africa spin-off

It will sell an 85 per cent interest in the Union Mine and 50.1 percent in the chrome company to a subsidiary of Siyanda Resources while keeping its Mortimer smelter operation. Siyanda currently owns 49.9 per cent of MASA Chrome.

According to the agreement, the South African firm Siyanda will sell concentrate produced by the Union Mine to Amplats for seven years from the completion of the transaction.

The deal is expected to be complete this year.

Amplats' Johannesburg-listed shares were down more than two per cent this morning, while shares in the FTSE 100-listed miner Anglo American lifted more than one per cent.

Read more: Anglo American Platinum boss injured by buffalo while on holiday